FNPW is seeking a Brand Marketing & Fundraising Manager to join our team!

Brand Marketing & Fundraising Manager

Join a team that is purpose driven in combatting biodiversity loss

Work in an organisation that is truly making a difference to the local environment

Learn on the job, acquiring new skills and refining existing

About the organisation:

The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife (FNPW) is the charity partner of Australia’s national parks. FNPW exists to safeguard natural Australia for future generations, by protecting, restoring, and championing sustainable natural ecosystems in Australia.

Established a little over 50 years ago, we partner with federal, state and territory governments as well as Corporate Australia, rebuilding parks and wildlife populations and supporting environmental communities, to safeguard natural Australia for future generations to enjoy.

About the role:

The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife is seeking a Brand Marketing & Fundraising Manager to join our National Brand Impact & Revenue team on a full-time basis based in Sydney. In this role, you will be responsible for marketing and fundraising initiatives to grow our national profile, fundraising and grant-making. The role delivers a range of marketing, fundraising and communications activities, in support of the Foundation’s strategic goals.

Reporting to Brand Impact & Revenue Director you will be responsible to:

Manage the implementation of the strategic framework and policies that safeguard the reputation of each of our brands and the reputation of the Foundation.

Monitor and report performance against strategy and periodic plans, and adjust as needed.

Develop major campaigns and fundraising initiatives in line with the Foundation’s marketing and fundraising goals.

Lead the communication plan for Foundation brands, targeting public and major donors across all channels.

Provide copy-writing support for direct, digital and offline materials such as direct mail, eDM’s, newsletters, and other campaign materials.

Develop, edit and publish copy and content for a variety of digital channels, including campaign, social media, websites, blogs, videos, email marketing campaigns, advertising campaigns and social media that effectively communicates our impact.

Assist in the development of an annual impact statement/report, demonstrating to all levels of government, corporates, and donors the impact of their funding.

We are seeking someone who has the following expertise:

Tertiary qualification or equivalent; 3+ years of experience at a Brand, Marketing and/or Business Manager level

Demonstrated ability to work innovatively and collaboratively

Ability to work independently and work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Proven time management skills and the ability to multi-task and deliver on time

Self-motivated, enthusiastic, adaptable, and resourceful, possess initiative

Impeccable attention to detail

Sound knowledge in Adobe Creative Suites (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop), Canva & Microsoft Suite (Office Word Doc, Excel & PowerPoint)

Experience and track record in not for profits an advantage (not essential)

Contact David @ david@fnpw.org.au