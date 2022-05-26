FNPW Seeking Marketing Assistant

FNPW is seeking a marketing assistant to join our team. Read the full job description below.

Marketing Assistant

Join a team that is purpose driven in combatting biodiversity loss

Work in an organisation that is truly making a difference to the local environment

Learn on the job, acquiring new skills and refining existing

Base salary $50,000 – $55,000

About the organisation:

The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife (FNPW) is the charity partner of Australia’s national parks. FNPW exists to safeguard natural Australia for future generations, by protecting, restoring, and championing sustainable natural ecosystems in Australia.

Established a little over 50 years ago, we partner with federal, state and territory governments as well as Corporate Australia, rebuilding parks and wildlife populations and supporting environmental communities, to safeguard natural Australia for future generations to enjoy.

About the role:

The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife is seeking a marketing assistant to join our National Brand Impact & Revenue team on a full-time basis based in Sydney. In this role, you will be supporting the team in the execution of multi-channel social media marketing initiatives, fundraising and corporate partnerships.

Reporting to Brand Impact & Revenue Director you will be responsible to:

Implement the day-to-day execution of social media and website content.

Support the Brand, Impact and Revenue Director, Brand Marketing and Fundraising Manager and Revenue and Development Manager, across a range of tasks required to achieve the overall strategic goals set by the team.

Assist the Revenue and Development Manager in developing collateral material required for pitching and/or nurturing of existing funders and major donors.

Assist the Marketing and Fundraising Manager to develop major campaigns and all fundraising initiatives in line with the Foundation’s marketing and fundraising goals.

Assist in developing social media content that effectively communicates the Foundation’s impact on broader social issues to funders and the Australian community.

Creating dynamic written, graphic and video content in line with the team’s requirements.

Other general tasks as required by the Brand, Impact and Revenue Director

We are seeking someone who has the following expertise:

Tertiary qualification or equivalent; 1+ years of experience at a Coordinator level, Marketing and/or Business

Demonstrated ability to work innovatively and collaboratively

Ability to work independently and work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Proven time management skills and the ability to multi-task and deliver on time

Self-motivated, enthusiastic, adaptable, and resourceful, possess initiative

Impeccable attention to detail

Sound knowledge in Adobe Creative Suites (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop) & Microsoft Suite (Office Word Doc, Excel & PowerPoint)

Experience and track record in not for profits an advantage (not essential)

To apply, please send your resume to David @ david@fnpw.org.au